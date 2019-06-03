PARSEKIAN, David Of Naples, FL, formerly of Rockland, MA, passed away on May 24, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Born on Dec. 4, 1937 in Boston, MA to Veronica (Payalsian) & John Parsekian. David graduated Boston English High School. Enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 2 tours of duty. After graduating Baystate Academy, he started his travel career. He worked for Pan American Airlines for 10 years, then spent the next 22 years with Crimson Travel Services (Thomas Cook / American Express Travel). David loved traveling and always enjoyed an adventure with his grandchildren. Whether touring New Zealand with his wife or visiting the zoo with the grandkids, he was happy with life. He lived life to the fullest and had a wonderful sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Jane Parsekian. Daughter Tracy Parsekian Quin, fiance Mark Starring, son Thomas Parsekian, daughter-in-law Patricia Parsekian. His beloved grandchildren David & Jacob Quin, Gianna & Christopher Parsekian. He is also survived by his AFS Danish daughter Pia and the Lauenborg family, his sister Gloria & brother in-law George Derderian of Scituate, MA. His nieces Debbie Demetriades, Ramona Thomas, Lori Poirier & Leslie Murphy. Nephews Mark, Glenn, Craig, John Derderian, Billy Thomas, Michael & Neil Jerominek. He is predeceased by his sister Diana & brother-in-law Bill Thomas of Ketchikan, Alaska, brother-in-law Ed Jerominek and stepfather Abraham Hanimian. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12pm at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 916 Main Street, Hingham, MA. Further information can be found www.legacy.com/David Parsekian In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Avow Hospice, 1095b Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105, avowcares.org Fuller Funeral Home 239-592-1611



