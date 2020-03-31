|
KELLEY, David Patrick Age 63, of Dedham, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 30, 2020. David was born in Norwood, MA on March 18, 1957 to the late Thomas and Adrienne Kelley. David was a lifelong resident of Dedham, where he attended Dedham High School and worked for years as a Director of Maintenance for a large property management company. He was a gifted basketball player, and he loved sports and shooting baskets with his nieces and nephews. David also enjoyed getting together with friends and was loved by all who knew him. He had a great sense of humor and a quick wit, always ready to joke around. David was a loving brother and uncle. He was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas Kelley of Burlington, MA, and Walter Kelley of Lynnfield, MA,and his brother-in-law Joe Gannon of Boston, MA. He is survived by his brother Robert Kelley of Naples, FL and sisters Lisa Gannon of Boston, MA, Janet Frazier and her husband Michael Frazier of Lincoln, MA, and Lorrie Treanor and her husband Patrick Treanor of Dedham, MA, as well as his many nieces and nephews, and his good friends Steve and Stephanie Lowe. David will be missed by us all. Due to the pandemic emergency, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020