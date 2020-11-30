1/1
DAVID PAUL DILL
1958 - 2020
DILL, David Paul Sr. Scottish Rite 33rd Degree Mason Died unexpectedly on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Boston, MA. He was born in Boston, MA to James Otis Dill, Sr. and Julia Barbara Brown on October 3, 1958. David graduated from North Quincy High School, Quincy, MA in 1976. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force working as a mechanic on the B52 Bomb Navigation Systems from 1977-1981. He worked for over 20 years at the Supreme Council Scottish Rite NMJ in Lexington, MA and was their Director of Technology Services. Besides his first passion of love for family and friends was his immense pride and dedication to Freemasonry. He was the Senior Warden to the Mount Olivet Chapter of Rose Croix. David is survived by and was the beloved husband and soulmate of Patricia Dill. Devoted and loving father of David Dill of Mansfield, MA; Samantha Dill of Taunton, MA; and Patrick Dill of Dracut, MA. Stepfather of Shannon Brown (Mike Lashua) of Salem, NH; and Thomas Brown (Tracy Florence) of Manchester, NH, who he loved as his own children. Adored grandfather of Seamus Brown and Tully Lashua. His caring and generous ways will also be greatly missed by his mother Julia Barbara Brown and his stepfather William Brown of Flowood, MS; brother James Otis Dill, Jr. and his wife Christina of Dorchester, MA; sister Cheryl Dill of Conroe, TX. He was predeceased by his father James Otis Dill, Sr., sister Diana Marie Dill and mother-in-law Theresa Marcoullier. Services to be held at a later date. To view full obituary, please visit

www.mackinnonfuneral.com.



Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
