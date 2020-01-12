Home

GERSTENBLATT, David Peter Of Needham, MA, formerly of Newton, MA, on January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Arlene (Cohen) Gerstenblatt. Devoted father of Jared Gerstenblatt and his wife Leigh, and Darren Gerstenblatt and his wife Jill. Proud grandfather of Stella, Julia, Ian, and Evie. Brother of Joanne Gerstenblatt. David leaves beloved family Darin, Michelle, Hallie, Ella, and Beanie. Services at Temple Beth Avodah, 45 Puddingstone Lane, Newton, MA on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2 pm. Following interment at Or Emet Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, memorial observance will be at the Gerstenblatt Residence until 9:30 pm and Tuesday 6-9:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Pl., Brookline, MA 02445. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020
