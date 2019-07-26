|
MICHEL, David Peter On Friday, July 12, 2019, David Peter Michel, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully in Mount Vernon, WA. David was born in Natick, MA on June 1, 1938. He grew up in Norwood, MA and graduated from Norwood High School in 1957.
David joined the Navy in 1957 and served for 30 years before retiring at Whidbey Island, WA as a command master chief. David married Helen Hayes in 1961. He was a father of Larry, Susan, Belle, Diana, David, Peter, and Teresa. In 1990, Helen passed away. In 2000, while serving disabled American veterans, he met Dorothy, a mother of two children, Jennifer and Christopher. They were married in 2001.
David P. Michel is survived by his wife, Dorothy Michel, children, Larry Boyle (Patty), Belle Canaday (Pat), Diana Kinney, Pete Michel (Stacey), Teresa Besaw (Jim), Jennifer Phillips (Dennis), and Christopher Anthony (Jenne).
He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Michel, daughter, Susan Anderson, son, David Michel, and his brothers, Philip Michel, Don Michel, Bob Michel, and his sister, Patricia "Patsy" Ham.
A Funeral Service for David will be held at Wallin Funeral Home in OAK HARBOR, WA, at 11am, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, followed by a Graveside Service with Military Honors. Family suggests memorial donations to online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now, donate by phone: (800) 805-5856, or by mail.
Arrangements entrusted to Wallin Funeral Home, Oak Harbor, WA.
www.wallinfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 27 to July 28, 2019