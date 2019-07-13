PETRI, David On Sunday, May 26th, 2019, David Lee Petri passed away at the age of 82. David was born on October 2nd, 1936 in Winchester, MA to Augustino and Edith (Riddle) Petri, (Pistorino at the time). David attended Bridgeton Academy, a boarding school for boys, and was a longtime trustee. He also attended Babson College for a year, after which he joined the army and spent several years in Germany. David's family was in the import/export and customs brokering business before it transitioned to the warehousing and trucking industries. Over a number of years, David purchased several warehousing businesses from his uncle, Leo Pistorino. Being a visionary, David also built companies of his own including rail and truck freight brokering, trucking, a software company, and further warehouse expansion. David had a true passion for music. Whether it was singing in a barber shop quartet and playing the clarinet in the Army, playing the piano wherever and whenever he happened upon one, singing Christmas Carols, being an avid fan of opera, classical, jazz, and even a smattering of pop. David was known for his sense of humor, injecting life to any situation, fast driving, never being on time, hiking the white mountains, and being a person whose presence was always felt. David was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Hollis Riddle Petri. David is survived by his wife Janice Bucko Petri, his brother Charles Leo, sister Nancy Ann Schartner (Petri), sons Marco Augustino, Norman Otmar, David Leo, daughter Jessica Tuxbury, grandchildren Ian Joseph, Hannah Lee, Nathanael Walker, Maxwell Leo, stepsons Colin and Shay, and stepgrandchildren. A private Celebration of Life is being held by his family in Massachusetts.



View the online memorial for David PETRI Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019