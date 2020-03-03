Boston Globe Obituaries
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
PRAIK, David Age 66, of Canton, passed away February 29th after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Arlene M. Grasso. Devoted father of Jillian Praik of Salem, NH, and Kevin and Elissa Praik, both of Canton. Son of Joann Praik of Salem, NH and the late Buhl Praik. Brother of the late Georgi Sullivan. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Saturday morning at 10. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in David's memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 www.danafarber.org/gift For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
