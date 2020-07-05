|
PROCTOR, David David Proctor-It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Proctor, of Newton, MA and Boca Raton, FL. David passed away at age 86 on July 3, 2020. He was the son of the late Archie and Eva Proctor and brother to the late Marjorie Driben. After graduating from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, he served as a navigator in the Airforce for 3 years returning to complete his MBA from Boston University. David then joined his father in their family Insurance Agency, A.A. Proctor & Co. David leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Marilyn (Sacks) Proctor, 3 children, Alan, Sue and Ken, along with 8 grandchildren.Funeral services will be private due to the current restrictions. If you wish to honor David's memory, please make a donation to The Richard Todd Sacks Jewish Life Education Fund (RTSJLE Fund) c/o Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave Needham 02494 or on line at tbsneedham.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2020