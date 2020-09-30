1/1
DAVID QUINN
{ "" }
QUINN, David Of Peabody, age 81, beloved husband of the late Natsue (Ogowa) Quinn, died peacefully, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home in Seabrook, NH. David is survived by his brother Richard Quinn and his wife Betsey of Wakefield and Robert Quinn and his wife Carol of Naples, FL, his dear friends Bill and Grace Bartlett and many other friends and colleagues. His Funeral Service will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS, Friday, October 2nd at 11 AM. Relatives and friends invited. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and are respectfully asked for no physical contact with the family. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Visiting Hours Thursday, Oct. 1st from 5 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Rockingham VNA & Hospice, 147 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for David QUINN


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
