Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID ALDRICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID R. ALDRICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID R. ALDRICH Obituary
ALDRICH, David R. 50 years of age. Of Saugus, formerly of Canton & Wakefield, suddenly August 13, 2020. Beloved son of David R. Aldrich (Ret. Lt. Det. BPD) & his late wife Sandra (Moccia) Aldrich. Beloved fiance of Lisa Fournier & dear friend of Lucille Fournier. Devoted brother of the late Dana Meagher & Kimberly Aldrich. Loving uncle to Shawn & Courtney Meagher. Beloved nephew of Linda McDermott & husband Jack, Lynn Gardner & husband Randy & Dennis Aldrich & wife Kathy. Also many loving cousins & friends. Member of Carpenters Union Local # 328. Relatives & friends are invited to attend David's Visiting Hours on Saturday, 9-11 AM, followed by his Funeral Service at 11 AM in the Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in David's name to the Charlestown Recovery House, 15 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -