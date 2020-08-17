|
|
ALDRICH, David R. 50 years of age. Of Saugus, formerly of Canton & Wakefield, suddenly August 13, 2020. Beloved son of David R. Aldrich (Ret. Lt. Det. BPD) & his late wife Sandra (Moccia) Aldrich. Beloved fiance of Lisa Fournier & dear friend of Lucille Fournier. Devoted brother of the late Dana Meagher & Kimberly Aldrich. Loving uncle to Shawn & Courtney Meagher. Beloved nephew of Linda McDermott & husband Jack, Lynn Gardner & husband Randy & Dennis Aldrich & wife Kathy. Also many loving cousins & friends. Member of Carpenters Union Local # 328. Relatives & friends are invited to attend David's Visiting Hours on Saturday, 9-11 AM, followed by his Funeral Service at 11 AM in the Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in David's name to the Charlestown Recovery House, 15 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020