Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
1193 Lakefield Rd.
Grafton, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
1193 Lakefield Rd.
Grafton, WI
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lakefield Cemetery
Grafton, WI
View Map
DAVID R. HORSEFIELD Obituary
HORSEFIELD, David R. Of Mequon, WI, passed away on July 13, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Weber). Loving father of Steven (Moni) and Robert (Karen). Cherished grandpa of Robin, Greg (Jenny), Ashley and Andrea. Dear brother of Dorothy (Eugene) Dais. Dear brother-in-law of Donald (Mary Ann) Weber. Further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 2:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church, 1193 Lakefield Rd., Grafton, WI. A Visitation will take place on Saturday, at the church from 12 Noon until 1:45 PM. Interment will take place at Lakefield Cemetery, Grafton, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, or a are appreciated. Mueller Funeral Home 262-377-0380

Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
