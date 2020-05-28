|
McKENNA, David R. Age 73, of Peabody, formerly of Beverly, died Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020 at Lahey Clinic Hospital in Burlington. He was the husband of Jean A. (Krupsky) McKenna and the son of the late Arthur and Mary (McNamara) McKenna. He graduated from Beverly High School Class of 1964 where he excelled in football, track and baseball. In 1963, he was a captain of the football team and an All-State selection. In 1962, he was named an Essex County Track & Field All-Star for the shot put. He was a Hearst All-Star participant at Fenway Park in 1963. The Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins all presented contracts to play professional baseball. David was a Boston College "double eagle" graduating in 1968 with a degree in Business Administration and again in 1970 with an MBA. From 1970 to 1984 he worked for several corporations while teaching elective courses at BC. In 1984, he accepted a full-time position teaching in the Carroll School of Management. David directed the Honors Program for 19 years and continued the First Serve Program in which honor students provided needed assistance to local communities. He was particularly humbled and honored to be selected by students to appear in a Boston College national admissions video. He retired in 2014. He was an avid golfer and longtime member at Wenham Country Club and prior to that at Beverly Golf and Tennis Club. In addition to his wife with whom he shared fifty-two years of marriage, he is survived by one daughter, Michele Iannaco and her husband Richard Iannaco, Jr. of Beverly; one son, Alex McKenna and his wife Vanessa of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Alexis, Avery and Tyler; one brother-in-law, Stephen Krupsky of Beverly and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by three brothers, John, Charles and William McKenna. Due to the current precautions for Covid-19, his services will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020