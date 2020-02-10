Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Julia's Parish
374 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID WAGSTAFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID R. WAGSTAFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID R. WAGSTAFF Obituary
WAGSTAFF, David R. "Dave" Of Wellesley, February 9, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved husband of the late Joan (Tuberosa) Wagstaff. Father of David M. Wagstaff of Greenfield and Matthew S. Wagstaff of Natick. Also survived by his grandchildren, Helena, Reid and Elizabeth Wagstaff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 o'clock in St. Julia's Parish, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours are Friday from 4-8PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St. (Rte. 16), WELLESLEY HILLS. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Chief Wagstaff was a former firefighter of 36 years for the Town of Wellesley Fire Department and former Fire Chief. He also served in the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -