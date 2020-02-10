|
WAGSTAFF, David R. "Dave" Of Wellesley, February 9, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved husband of the late Joan (Tuberosa) Wagstaff. Father of David M. Wagstaff of Greenfield and Matthew S. Wagstaff of Natick. Also survived by his grandchildren, Helena, Reid and Elizabeth Wagstaff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 o'clock in St. Julia's Parish, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours are Friday from 4-8PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St. (Rte. 16), WELLESLEY HILLS. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Chief Wagstaff was a former firefighter of 36 years for the Town of Wellesley Fire Department and former Fire Chief. He also served in the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020