BANNATYNE, David Robert Age 92, of Concord, MA and Stratford, CT passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at DeRahn Hospice Home in Cambridge, MA. He was born August 5, 1926 in Queens, NY and adopted by Mary Victoria Freethy Bannatyne and Rodney Clyde Bannatyne. He was predeceased by his first wife, Janet Young Richardson, as well as his second wife, Joan Palmer Bannatyne. David was co-owner of the Town Hall Insurance Agency in Stratford, CT, a Mason, and served as president of the Stratford YMCA. He is survived by his two children, Lesley Bannatyne (and Gary Duehr) and Philip Bannatyne (and Cara Feldberg), and grandchildren Magdalena Bannatyne Bay and Evan and Maya Feldberg-Bannatyne. He graduated from Hamilton College and served as a sergeant in the army during WWII. Services private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2019