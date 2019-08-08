Home

More Obituaries for DAVID BANNATYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID ROBERT BANNATYNE


1926 - 2019
DAVID ROBERT BANNATYNE Obituary
BANNATYNE, David Robert Age 92, of Concord, MA and Stratford, CT passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at DeRahn Hospice Home in Cambridge, MA. He was born August 5, 1926 in Queens, NY and adopted by Mary Victoria Freethy Bannatyne and Rodney Clyde Bannatyne. He was predeceased by his first wife, Janet Young Richardson, as well as his second wife, Joan Palmer Bannatyne. David was co-owner of the Town Hall Insurance Agency in Stratford, CT, a Mason, and served as president of the Stratford YMCA. He is survived by his two children, Lesley Bannatyne (and Gary Duehr) and Philip Bannatyne (and Cara Feldberg), and grandchildren Magdalena Bannatyne Bay and Evan and Maya Feldberg-Bannatyne. He graduated from Hamilton College and served as a sergeant in the army during WWII. Services private.

View the online memorial for David Robert BANNATYNE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2019
