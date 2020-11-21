1/
DAVID ROBERT JONES
JONES, David Robert Age 63, of Norwood, passed away on November 17, 2020. Born August 11, 1957 to Alvin and Patricia (Woodward) Jones of Norwood, MA. David is survived by his loving sweetheart Millie Gulinello of Norwood. He was the oldest of six siblings: the late Steven Jones and his wife Karen Sennett of Wisconsin, Robert Jones and his wife Marcie of Mansfield, MA, Michael Jones and his wife Kimberly of Campton, NH, Patricia Jones Hubbert and her late husband Ted Hubbert of Jacksonville, OR, and Julie Jones Roche and her husband Sean of Milton, MA. He was a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held privately. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's honor to the American Kidney Fund. www.kidneyfund.org Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood GilloolyFuneralHome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
