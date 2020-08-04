|
SMALL, David Robert David R. Small died peacefully on July 24, 2020, at the Royal Megansett nursing home in North Falmouth, MA, following a brief illness. He was two weeks short of his 97th birthday. David's wife, Doris, predeceased him in 2018. During nearly 70 years of marriage they lived in many places, including Wilmington, DE; Concord, NH; Topsfield, MA; Baton Rouge, LA; and Middleboro, MA. Born in Boston, MA, David attended the Brookline Public Schools, then earned a Bachelor's of Chemical Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. During WWII, he studied meteorology at New York University and served as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Force. For more than four decades, David worked in the leather industry. In 1947, he joined the Allied Kid Company in Wilmington, DE. Many years later, he became an innovator in alligator tanning in Baton Rouge, LA. As a young volunteer, David was appointed to the Advisory Commission to the New Hampshire Department of Resources and Economic Development. After his retirement, he volunteered as a SCORE counselor, advising entrepreneurs on Boston's South Shore. David's diverse interests included skiing, golfing, photography, bird watching, gardening, weather forecasting, progressive politics, and music. An avid jazz fan, he was a guest host on Lew Carter's jazz radio show in Baton Rouge. He also played the violin in many local ensembles, including the Cape Ann Symphony in Gloucester and the Massasoit Senior Orchestra in Brockton. Three weeks before his death, he entertained family by playing part of the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto – twice -- from memory. He was a gentle man, known for his kindness, friendliness and great love for his wife and family. David is survived by four children, Lyn Walfish and her husband, Joel, of Lynnfield, MA, Debbie Baylin and her husband, Steven, of Calgary, Alberta, Steven Small and his wife, Marianne, of Woods Hole, MA and Bradenton, FL, and Michael Small and his wife, Cindy Ruskin, of New York City. He had five grandchildren, Jonathan Small and his wife, Elizabeth, Melissa Baylin, Jessica Small and her husband, Pierre, Napert-Frenette, Jared Walfish and Ethan Walfish. He had two great-grandchildren, Anna Pax Small and Simone Cady Small. He will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews. The family wants to acknowledge the thoughtful care from the Royal Megansett staff by asking that donations be sent in David's memory to Royal Megansett, c/o Sue Parkinson, Executive Director, 209 County Rd., North Falmouth, MA 02556. Services private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020