CHEDEKEL, Dr. David S. Noted Psychologist Dr. David S. Chedekel passed away in the early morning hours of September 6, 2020. He was born in Lowell, MA on November 18, 1937, the eldest child of Louis and Gertrude (Falick) Chedekel. David graduated from Chauncey Hall (Boston, MA) in 1956. David earned three degrees in psychology from Boston University (B.A. 1957, M.Ed. 1961 and Ed.D. 1971). David was an active participant in the fields of child psychology and mental health care. His passion for his profession, especially when it related to burn victims and children's mental health, eating disorders and suicide, served him to co-author many books and professional articles. During his professional career, David was a contributor to numerous mental health activities. In 2002, he co- authored the book, "The Blended Family," with Dr. Karen O'Connell. As a result of the book's publication, David was interviewed on the Today Show. He was a participant in the founding of Landmark School, Beverly, known for treating children with language-based learning disabilities, where he served as Director of Psychology along with assuming the role of Director while the school was going through a period of transition. Prior to his retirement, he served as chief psychologist at the Shriner's Hospital for Children
for 45 years, was an assistant clinical professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School for 25 years, founder and director of General Psychological Associates Andover for 30 years along with numerous hospital affiliations. He was a member of numerous professional societies having to do with child psychology and burn victims. His sense of humor was greatly appreciated by others and he was the person you could always rely on to be the icebreaker in resolving difficult situations. He passed as the result of diabetes, which he fought for many years. He never allowed the illness to interfere with the many aspects of his multi-faceted life. He will be missed and his joy of life will remain with us. He was particularly proud of his four grandchildren and their numerous accomplishments. David is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Donna (Finkelstein) Chedekel, son Gary (Joanne Lewis) Chedekel, daughter Karyn (Stephen) Malinconico, grandchildren Michael and Jessica Malinconico, Ilissa and Alison Chedekel, brother Leslie & Isabelle Chedekel, and sister Elise & Harvey Levine. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Graveside Services and Memorial Week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com
