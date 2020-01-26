Boston Globe Obituaries
DAVID S. MCNITT Jr.

McNITT, David S. Jr. Of Westwood, passed peacefully on January 26th, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Sandra Mae Deneault (Wysong) and former husband of Caroline Bashari of Newton. Devoted father of Lauren McNitt of PA, Brett McNitt of Newton, Christine Butler and her husband John of Newton, Jacqueline McNitt of CO, Lisa Butler of Attleboro, Leanne Velasquez and her husband Luis of Mansfield, Lauren Smith and her husband Anthony of Foxborough, Lindsay Hobart and her husband Stephen of Foxborough, and the late Bryan McNitt and his surviving wife Sarah Donahue. Loving "Grandpa" of Isabelle, Brian, Luis, Naya, Alexander, Liam, Max, Domenic, Rose and Olivia. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday morning, from 9-10, at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020
