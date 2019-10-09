|
|
MURRAY, David S. Age 64, of Somerville, October 7, 2019. Devoted son of the late Lorraine M. (Townsend) and George V. Murray, Jr. Loving father of Melissa Murray of Fitchburg. Cherished Grampy of Johnathan, Taylor, Joshua and Gwen Machado, and great-grampy of Sebastian Machado. Dear brother of Elaine Ford and her husband Tom of Cape Cod, George V. Murray, III and his wife Denise of Melrose, Patricia Barnes and her husband Peter of Revere and the late Theresa Murray. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Tuesday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Monday 4PM-8PM. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. David was a longtime member of the Medford Sons of Italy and Medford Lodge of Elks. For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Home Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019