DAVID S. ORNDORFF
ORNDORFF, David S. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Wilmington and Marshfield, September 13, 2020. Longtime companion of Dale Dodge of Tewksbury. Brother of Del Orndorff and his companion Donna Forbes of Tamworth, NH. Stepfather of Kelley, Eric and Brett Dodge. Grandfather to Corey and Hunter Macarthur. Uncle of LeAnder Sullivan of Las Vegas, NV, and Jeannine Orndorff of Punta Gorda, FL. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Tuesday, September 22nd, at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, from 4 to 8 PM. David will be laid to rest with Military Honors, Wednesday, September 23rd, at 11:30 AM in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. All attending must wear face coverings and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. David was a highly decorated and proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's memory to Local Heroes, Inc., P.O. Box 536, Wilmington, MA 01887. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Wilmington - Medford - Woburn



Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
