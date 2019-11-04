|
|
SCHREIBER, David S. MD Of Milton, formerly of Westwood, at age 74 on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Celina (Garfinkel) for 51 years. Loving father of Deborah Blacksten and her husband John of McLean, VA and Laurie Rodman and her husband Chuck of Natick. Cherished Papa of Rebecca and Max Blacksten, Molly and Jacob Rodman. Dear brother of Paul Schreiber and his wife Meri of North Easton, and brother-in-law of Marilynn Garfinkel-Duncan and her husband Lachlan of New York. David was a graduate of Cornell University, received his medical degree from SUNY Buffalo, and earned an MBA from Boston University. After serving as Lieutenant Commander at Newport Naval Hospital, he began his practice of internal medicine and gastroenterology at Norwood Hospital. His warm smile and kind heart will be missed. Services at Temple Beth David, 7 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood on Thursday, November 7 at 10:30am. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Following the interment, family and friends will be welcome to Fuller Village, 1372 Brush Hill Road, Milton in the Function Room from 1:00-4:00pm and continuing at the family residence 6:00-8:00pm, Friday 11:00-3:00pm and Saturday 6:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Beth David, PO Box 459, Westwood, MA 02090 or , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019