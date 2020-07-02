|
TOBIN, David S. Of Needham, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away June 28, 2020, after a brief but valiant fight with glioblastoma. He was 81. Loving husband and best friend to Sandy Balzer Tobin. Father to Joanna (Tobin) Lauen and her husband, Doug, Brian D. Tobin, Stephanie L. Tobin and Brendan D. Tobin. Grandfather to Tessa and Harper Lee Lauen. David was brother to Spencer Tobin, Roger Tobin, Maura (Tobin) Archibald and her husband, Lloyd, Robert Tobin, Richard Tobin and Mary Anne Tobin. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Peter Tobin. David was the son of the late James G. Tobin and the late Mary (Spencer) Tobin. He was the nephew of the late Maurice Tobin, former Governor of Massachusetts. Dave was born in Boston and grew up on Moss Hill in Jamaica Plain. He played hockey at Boston College High School, where he graduated in 1957. He went on to Boston College where he graduated with a business degree in 1964. He served three years in the military in the middle of his college education, first in the Army and later the Air Force, stationed in Germany at the Berlin Wall. He later attended Suffolk University where he earned his law degree in 1967. David served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1964 to 1968 representing Jamaica Plain. One piece of Legislation he introduced was to rename the Maurice Tobin Bridge in honor of his uncle, the late-Governor who had also served in President Truman's cabinet. David joined the Massachusetts Attorney General's office in 1969 as Assistant Attorney General under Attorney General Robert Quinn. He worked chiefly in the eminent domain division. He later went into private practice and would become the premiere eminent domain attorney in Massachusetts for several decades. David moved his family to Needham and was appointed special Town Counsel to the Town of Needham in 1983. He became Needham Town Counsel in 1985, a position he held until his death. He was very grateful for the many friendships he made with elected officials and town employees in his 35 years as Town Counsel. David had a young spirit and pursued his hobbies with passion. He loved to ski and continued to do so his entire life. He loved sailing on Vineyard Sound with his wife and friends. He was an avid golfer and long-time member of Wellesley Country Club. After teaching Sandy to play, golf became their favorite shared pastime. Donations in David's memory can be made to the Stanley Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South Street, Needham, 02492. https://vnacare.org/patients/stanley-r-tippett-home Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share memory of Dave, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020