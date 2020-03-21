|
|
WALLACE, David S. Of Medford, March 19th. Former husband and best friend of Nancy (Lee) Wallace. Devoted father of Michael D. Wallace and his wife Pamela of Tewksbury, James M. Wallace and his wife Rachel of Wilmington, and Richard A. Wallace and his wife Rachael of Tewksbury. Loving grandfather of Joseph M., Christopher M., Samantha V., and Gavin D. Wallace. Dear brother of Richard Wallace, Robert Wallace and the late Judith King. Funeral Service will be private. David's family will schedule a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's name to Supportive Living, Inc., 400 West Cummings Park, Suite 6100, Woburn, MA 01801 or on their website [email protected] or Winchester Hospital Nursing Care, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890 or on their website winchesterhospital.org To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020