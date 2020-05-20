Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID WERBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID S. WERBER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID S. WERBER Obituary
WERBER, David S. Age 68, of Orlando, FL, formerly of Revere & Dorchester, died suddenly May 17, 2020. Loving son of the late Joseph & Dora (Siegal) Werber. Dear brother of Meryl Kaplan & her husband Edward, Lynda Kanner & Paul Werber. He is also survived by many nieces & nephews. David graduated Boston Tech in the top 10 Class of 1971 & was former President of AZA Louis Needel Chapter, Boston 1971. Due to the Covid -19 crisis, private Graveside Services will be held in Lynn. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Founders Affiliate, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For guestbook, please visit www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617 889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -