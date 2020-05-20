|
WERBER, David S. Age 68, of Orlando, FL, formerly of Revere & Dorchester, died suddenly May 17, 2020. Loving son of the late Joseph & Dora (Siegal) Werber. Dear brother of Meryl Kaplan & her husband Edward, Lynda Kanner & Paul Werber. He is also survived by many nieces & nephews. David graduated Boston Tech in the top 10 Class of 1971 & was former President of AZA Louis Needel Chapter, Boston 1971. Due to the Covid -19 crisis, private Graveside Services will be held in Lynn. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Founders Affiliate, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For guestbook, please visit www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617 889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020