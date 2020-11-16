WRIGHT, David S. Of Watertown, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020. Son of the late Prentice & Adelaide (Sherman) Wright. Devoted husband of Vincenza (Piscitello) Wright. Loving father of Melissa Kerins & her husband Tom of Arlington and Nancy Burdzel & her husband Bryan of Upton. Adored grandfather of Megan Kerins, Allie & Cooper Burdzel. Cherished brother of Martha Gledhill & her husband Alfred of Watertown. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend Visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 A.M. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Care Dimensions Hospice
House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773 would be appreciated. David served in the U.S. Army. View the online memorial for David S. WRIGHT