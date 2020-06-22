|
SAVAGE, David David Savage, formerly of Brookline, entered into rest on June 22 at age 86. Son of the late Nathan and Mary Savage. Beloved husband of 51 years to Avis Robinson Savage. Brother of the late Jeanette Coggan and Melvin Savage. David leaves many nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to . All services are private. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020