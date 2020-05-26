|
READ, David Sears Age 62 of Mansfield, MA passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Boston, MA from complications due to Covid 19. He was the beloved son of Norma Webster Read of Sandwich, MA and the late Edward Sears Read, Jr. Along with his mother, David leaves behind his sister Priscilla Ashley Romeiser of Sandwich, MA, a brother, Edward Sears Read, III of Lowell, MA and all the wonderful people that loved and helped care for him as well as his best friends and roommates Bill, Rob, Frank and Jimmy. Services will be private, and Burial will take place at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to: Amego, Inc. (supporting people with Autism in community based residential settings), 33 Perry Ave., Attleboro, MA 02701, Attn: Development Dept. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020