|
|
DIFFER, David T. Of Reading, November 13, 2019 at the age of 82. Devoted husband of Eleanor (Green) Differ. Beloved father of Thomas Differ, Christine Nicholson and her husband Daniel, Brian Differ and Michele Gardner and her husband William. Cherished grandfather of Matthew and Molly Nicholson, Michael and Daniel Differ and David Gardner. Beloved son of the late James Differ and the late Agnes (Peters) Smith. Loving brother of the late James Differ and the late Sandra Menz. He is also the loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating David's Eternal Life at St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading at 10:30am. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with David's Family in the Funeral Home on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 2 to 4pm and from 6 to 8pm. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Homes
Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories
781.944.1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019