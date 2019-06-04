DOYLE, The Honorable David T. Retired Presiding Justice of the Salem District Court June 2, 2019, husband of sixty years to Antoinette (Neveux) Doyle. Father of Rev. Michael J. Doyle of Danvers; Hon. Peter F. Doyle and his wife Leigh of Topsfield; Kathleen J. Doyle of Danvers; Mary-Alice Doyle Norton and her husband Michael Norton of Georgetown and six grandchildren Elizabeth, Philip, Madeline, and John Doyle; and Colin and Courtney Norton. Brother of Ellen Tassinari of Beverly, Louis Doyle of Danvers and many nieces and nephews. Bothers of the late Joe, Jack, Jim, Richard ("Sammy"), Peter, Philip, and Thomas; Mary and Ann Kiley. There will be a vigil for Judge Doyle with reception at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 34 Conant Street, Danvers at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, 2019 followed by Visiting Hours at the church from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Danvers on Saturday, June 8, at 11:00 a.m. A Private Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 24 Conant St., Danvers, MA, 01923 or , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements are under the direction of the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St., SALEM. For additional information or the online guest book please call 978-744-0497 or visit MurphyFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary