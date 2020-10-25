1/
DAVID TERKLA
TERKLA, David Age 67, of Arlington, died on October 21st, at Beth Israel Hospital after a yearlong battle with cancer. David was a kind, passionate, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by Dawn Geronimo Terkla, wife of 45 years; son, Michael Terkla and his wife Kellee, and their children Maya, Izabel "Izzi", and Gabriela "Gabi"; daughter, Heather Terkla Jackson and her husband Ben Jackson, and their children Meika and Xavier; sister, Linda Terkla Peppler; parents, Dr. and Mrs. Louis G. Terkla; numerous nieces and nephews; and his band of brothers from Williams College. A Memorial Service will be held on November 7th, at 4 p.m., via Zoom. If you are interested in attending please visit the First Parish of Arlington for details. When it is safe to do so, an in-person event will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dean David G. Terkla Memorial Scholarship at UMass Boston, www.umb.edu/terklascholarship or the Sanborn Foundation at PO Box 417, Arlington, MA 02476. To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Zoom
