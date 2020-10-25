DAVID TERKLA

TERKLA, David Age 67, of Arlington, died on October 21st, at Beth Israel Hospital after a yearlong battle with cancer. David was a kind, passionate, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by Dawn Geronimo Terkla, wife of 45 years; son, Michael Terkla and his wife Kellee, and their children Maya, Izabel "Izzi", and Gabriela "Gabi"; daughter, Heather Terkla Jackson and her husband Ben Jackson, and their children Meika and Xavier; sister, Linda Terkla Peppler; parents, Dr. and Mrs. Louis G. Terkla; numerous nieces and nephews; and his band of brothers from Williams College. A Memorial Service will be held on November 7th, at 4 p.m., via Zoom. If you are interested in attending please visit the First Parish of Arlington for details. When it is safe to do so, an in-person event will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dean David G. Terkla Memorial Scholarship at UMass Boston, www.umb.edu/terklascholarship
or the Sanborn Foundation at PO Box 417, Arlington, MA 02476. To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com