BUTLER, David Thomas Sr. Retired Everett fire chief and longtime North Reading resident, passed away at 65 years old in his home on February 19th, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones, following a long and courageous fight with cancer. Beloved husband of 42 years to Mary (Gorman) Butler. Adored father of Erin (Butler) Carlson and husband Doug, Kelly (Butler) Frew and husband David, David T. Butler, Jr. and Nancy and Sarah (Butler) Balsley and husband Michael, all of North Reading. Cherished grandfather of Brayden, Blake, and Avery Carlson; Hannah, Lily, and Patrick Frew, Olivia Guzman and Alyssa Butler; and Connor and Ella Balsley. Brother of Roy Butler, Patricia St. Germain and Cheryl Bond. David was predeceased by his parents, Everett Fire Lt. Roy B. Butler and Lucille (Morel) Butler. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT on Monday, February 24th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 10am. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday from 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to @ www.lovetotherescue.org For online guestbook and directions, please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020