Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
For more information about
DAVID BUTLER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church,
487 Broadway,
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID THOMAS BUTLER Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID THOMAS BUTLER Sr. Obituary
BUTLER, David Thomas Sr. Retired Everett fire chief and longtime North Reading resident, passed away at 65 years old in his home on February 19th, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones, following a long and courageous fight with cancer. Beloved husband of 42 years to Mary (Gorman) Butler. Adored father of Erin (Butler) Carlson and husband Doug, Kelly (Butler) Frew and husband David, David T. Butler, Jr. and Nancy and Sarah (Butler) Balsley and husband Michael, all of North Reading. Cherished grandfather of Brayden, Blake, and Avery Carlson; Hannah, Lily, and Patrick Frew, Olivia Guzman and Alyssa Butler; and Connor and Ella Balsley. Brother of Roy Butler, Patricia St. Germain and Cheryl Bond. David was predeceased by his parents, Everett Fire Lt. Roy B. Butler and Lucille (Morel) Butler. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT on Monday, February 24th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 10am. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday from 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to @ www.lovetotherescue.org For online guestbook and directions, please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

View the online memorial for David Thomas Sr. BUTLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. F. Ward Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -