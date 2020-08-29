1/1
DAVID THOMAS HOWARD
HOWARD, David Thomas Passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 27, 2020, at the age of 75. He was born and raised in North Easton by his late parents, Roy and Alice (DeCouto) Howard. He lived a number of his adult years in Jamaica Plain before returning to Easton in retirement.

David was the loving father of Michael Howard of Snoqualmie, WA, Thomas Howard of Easton, and Catherine Howard of Washington, DC. He leaves four grandchildren, John David, Samantha, Evelyn, and Greyson Thomas. He was the brother of William Howard and his wife Peggy of Easton, Jane Howard of Brockton, and the late James Howard. He also leaves his former spouse, Patricia (Herlihy) Howard, along with many nieces and nephews.

David was a 1963 graduate of Oliver Ames High School. He received a bachelor's degree from Stonehill College. He had also been a novitiate at the Holy Cross Fathers Seminary in Bennington, Vermont. David spent his working years as an insurance executive, retiring from MIB (Medical Information Bureau) in Westwood twelve years ago following a successful thirty year career starting with New England Life. In his free time, David loved playing the piano and guitar, as well as singing in church choirs. He also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles; gardening; attending the theater; and skillfully preparing meals for loved ones.

David will be remembered as a friendly, fun-loving, warm, and generous man. The family asks that any memorial donations be sent to one of the following charities: The LGBT Aging Project of Fenway Health, https://fenwayhealth.org/the-fenway-institute/lgbt-aging-project/ The Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org/donate

Visiting Hours will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Route 123), BROCKTON, MA, on Tuesday, September 1, from 4-7 PM. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, at 9 AM, for a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in North Easton, at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. For online condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com

In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed in the funeral home, church, and cemetery.

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
