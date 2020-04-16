|
SANTOSUOSSO, David Vincent Of Roslindale, passed away after a brief illness on April 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan (Broderick). Brother of Vincent Santosuosso, Jr. and his wife Paula of Readville and the late Lenore Birks. Son of the late Vincent and Lenore Santosuosso. Nephew of the late Alfred and Jeannette Santosuosso. Cousin of Jeanne and Hugh Masterman, Robert and Ginny Santosuosso and Norma and Billy St. Martin. David was a graduate of Boston Latin School and Boston College '67 where he excelled in track. His graduate studies were done at Northeastern University followed by a career in Psychotherapy, specializing in Neuro-Linguistic Programming. David will always be remembered for his artistic talent, his caring heart and that crazy sense of humor. Funeral Services private. Donations in David's memory may be made to the . For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020