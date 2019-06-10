Boston Globe Obituaries
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
CRAIG, David W. Of Everett, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at home. He was 52 years old. Born in Montclair, New Jersey, David lived in Somerville for many years before settling in Everett. He was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as an Addiction Drug Counselor. Beloved son of D.F. Moore Craig of Caldwell, NJ and Emily Craig of Peachtree City, GA. Dear and devoted brother of Cynthia Craig-Wolter of Peachtree City, GA, Diane Craig of Billings, Montana and Rachel Craig of Middle Village, Queens, NY. Loving uncle of Elizabeth Webb of Billings, MT, Sven Wolter of Atlanta, GA and Derek Wolter of Chicago, IL. Services are private. Contributions to the . Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
