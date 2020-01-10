|
|
FOGG, David W. Jr. BFD Age 72, lifelong of Brockton, January 8, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army & was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He joined the Brockton Fire Department in 1969 and retired after 33 years of service. He founded Mickiewicz-Fogg, Inc. with a fellow friend & firefighter, building homes in & around the Bridgewater area. David was the son of David W. Fogg of Lakeville & FL & the late Phyllis (Schofield) Fogg; husband of Nancy E. (Kelley) Fogg; father of Kelley Abroms & her husband Stephen of Wayland; proud Papa of Josie Abroms & the late Sydney Abroms; brother of Carol LeClair of Brockton & Janice Rodman & her husband Ken of Lakeville; brother-in-law of Gail Bisio & her husband John of Raynham, & Betty Kelley of Bourne; & an uncle, cousin, & friend of many. All are welcome to Memorial Calling Hours, Sat., Jan. 18th, from 1-4 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. Memorial Service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., BROCKTON. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020