GEARIN, David W. Of Stoughton, formerly of Franklin, age 55, Nov. 22. Beloved father of Sean D. Gearin and Caitlyn M. Gearin formerly of Franklin. Son of James W. and Marilyn C. (Hurley) Gearin of Stoughton. Brother of Maureen T. Olejarz and her husband Greg of Westboro, James M. Gearin and his wife Gretchen of MO and Nancy J. Farrell and her husband William of Franklin. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Wednesday at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Interment will be private. Donations in David's memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379. Obit and directions at farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019