PRICE, David W. Jr. Of Peabody, formerly of Woburn, unexpectedly, Oct. 29. Beloved father of Madelyn Price. Companion of Jacy Stankus. Loving son of Doreen (Pelrine-Price) LoPardo & David W. Price, Sr. both of Woburn. Brother of Kelley Price of Millville, Matthew Price of Blackstone and the late Julie Ann Price. Nephew of Donald & Diane Price of Burlington, Brenda & Steven Hillier of Stockbridge, VT, Sharon & Robert Pease of Burlington and Janice Pelrine of North Chelmsford. Uncle of Jordan Solazzo & Mackson Price. Cousin of Brianna Hillier, Robert Pease, Jr. and Evan & Cameron Cruzen. Best friend of Ron Beland & Jay Little. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 12 Noon – 2 PM. Concluding with Funeral Services at 2:00 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's name may be made to the Madelyn Price Scholarship Fund, C/O Northern Bank & Trust, 13 Center St., Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019