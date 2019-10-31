Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
DAVID W. PRICE Jr.

DAVID W. PRICE Jr. Obituary
PRICE, David W. Jr. Of Peabody, formerly of Woburn, unexpectedly, Oct. 29. Beloved father of Madelyn Price. Companion of Jacy Stankus. Loving son of Doreen (Pelrine-Price) LoPardo & David W. Price, Sr. both of Woburn. Brother of Kelley Price of Millville, Matthew Price of Blackstone and the late Julie Ann Price. Nephew of Donald & Diane Price of Burlington, Brenda & Steven Hillier of Stockbridge, VT, Sharon & Robert Pease of Burlington and Janice Pelrine of North Chelmsford. Uncle of Jordan Solazzo & Mackson Price. Cousin of Brianna Hillier, Robert Pease, Jr. and Evan & Cameron Cruzen. Best friend of Ron Beland & Jay Little. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 12 Noon – 2 PM. Concluding with Funeral Services at 2:00 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's name may be made to the Madelyn Price Scholarship Fund, C/O Northern Bank & Trust, 13 Center St., Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019
