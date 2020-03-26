|
ANDREWS, David Warren Of Redington Shores, FL formerly of Cambridge, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 22, 2020. Devoted son of the late Mary B. (Doyle) Andrews. Loving father of Amanda Kilgren. Cherished grandfather of Daniel Guertin & Aili Kilgren. Cousin of Jackie Carter & Helen "Sis" Kelley. David was an alumni of Northern Michigan University and former Business Manager of Norfolk County Agricultural School. Although he retired in Florida, he stayed true to his roots and remained an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He took extreme pride in his daughter and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Due to the regulations regarding the Covid-19 crisis, Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Please forward condolences to www.stantonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020