More Obituaries for DAVID WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID WATSON

DAVID WATSON Obituary
WATSON, David Of Newbury, formerly of Lynn, suddenly passed on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend to Joan (Migliero) Watson. David leaves behind his mother, Rose (Turchetti) Watson. He was predeceased by his father Thomas Watson and loving sister Kelly Martin, all of Lynn. David was the son-in-law to Angelo and Jennie Migliero of Revere. Brother-in-law to Fred and Claire Migliero, Victor Migliero, George and Kris Migliero and the late John Migliero. David leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren, and nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many. For many years, David worked as Manager of Wash Depot, eventually opening his own cleaning company. David will be remembered by his infectious laugh and fun-loving nature, passion for family and devotion to his church. His wife Joan, whom he cherished, was the love of his life, his shining star. In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations, due to COVID-19, all Services will be privately held. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to the . For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
