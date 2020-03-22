|
|
GOODWIN, David Webster Sr. Longtime resident of Merrimacport, MA, nearly 96, died March 19, 2020 at his home. Born in Haverhill, MA, he was the youngest son of Mary Hubbard and Harold Goodwin. He was predeceased by his wife, Katharine Veasey Goodwin, and two older brothers, George and James. He attended Haverhill High School and following his graduation from Governor Dummer Academy in 1942, enlisted in the U.S. Army. In 1949 he graduated from Bates College. Dave spent his banking career on Merrimack St., Haverhill and participated in variety of social and community organizations. Throughout the years, a rotating group of old and new friends enjoyed his company over coffee. Married for 65 years, he and Katharine shared a love of the outdoors, birds, and small boating. His life was lived within sight of water. Dave leaves three children and their spouses, Decia Goodwin and Brian Conway of Cambridge, MA, Karen and David Goodwin, Jr. of Plaistow, NH, and Carol and Thomas Goodwin of West Newbury, MA; as well as 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and the extended Veasey and Goodwin families. His family especially want to acknowledge their deep appreciation for his longtime caregivers. Their dedication enabled him to spend his final years comfortably at home. The family will gather later to celebrate his long and fortunate life. For guestbook, please visit:
www.driscollcares.com Driscoll Funeral Home
Haverhill
(978) 374-0000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2020