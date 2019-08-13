|
|
OLIVER, David Y. "Dave" Of Roslindale, passed away suddenly on August 10, 2019 at age 29. Beloved son of Sally "Sue" Oliver and the late Harold Lee Oliver of Roslindale. Cherished brother of Leslie Oliver and her significant other Edward Henderson of Rockland, Lori Oliver of Worcester, Linda Chiappini of Carver, Harold Oliver of Bridgewater. Most loving uncle to his nephew Vinny, who will miss him immensely, his Aunt Dianne and her husband Alexander Kohnert of CT, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm. Immediate family and all his friends are invited to attend at Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's memory to The Local 103, Brotherhood Fund, 256 Freeport Street, Dorchester, MA 02122.
Complete obituary at
lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019