Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID Y. OLIVER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID Y. OLIVER Obituary
OLIVER, David Y. "Dave" Of Roslindale, passed away suddenly on August 10, 2019 at age 29. Beloved son of Sally "Sue" Oliver and the late Harold Lee Oliver of Roslindale. Cherished brother of Leslie Oliver and her significant other Edward Henderson of Rockland, Lori Oliver of Worcester, Linda Chiappini of Carver, Harold Oliver of Bridgewater. Most loving uncle to his nephew Vinny, who will miss him immensely, his Aunt Dianne and her husband Alexander Kohnert of CT, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm. Immediate family and all his friends are invited to attend at Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's memory to The Local 103, Brotherhood Fund, 256 Freeport Street, Dorchester, MA 02122.

Complete obituary at

lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now