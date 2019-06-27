|
|
ZAKIN, David David Zakin of Peabody, MA entered into rest on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in New York, the dear son of the late Abraham and Rose (Minevitz) Zakin. Beloved husband of the late Betty (Gutmajer) Zakin. Devoted father of Mitchell Zakin and his spouse Trudy, Ida Zakin, and Aimee Leigh Albert and her spouse Scott. Cherished grandfather of Michael Zakin and his spouse Dori Goldberg, Melanie Zakin, Arielle Albert, Jacob Zelaya, Elianna Albert and great-grandfather of Maya Zakin and Yael Zakin. Loving brother of the late Florence Flukman. Funeral services were held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Thursday, June 27th, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Staten Island Zoo, 614 Broadway, Staten Island, NY 10310 or to Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street, Haverhill, MA 01830. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019