KLEIN, Davida (Dworman) Formerly of Framingham, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Klein. Devoted mother of Alan Klein & his wife Barbara and Lisa Beth Klein. Loving grandmother of Mitchell Klein and Leanna Klein. Dear sister of Annette Posner & her late husband Fred and Barry Dworman & his wife Bernice. Private Graveside Services were held. Remembrances may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 East Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118 or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163. Levine Chapels, Brookline
