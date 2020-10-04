CHAPMAN, Dawn L. (Wilbur) Of Belmont, October 2. Beloved wife of the late M. Perry Chapman for over 54 years. Dear and devoted mother of Anne Doran and her husband, Peter, of Brattleboro, VT, Susan Houy and her husband, Xavier, of France, and Jennifer Sargeant and her husband, Daniel, of Maynard. Sister of Betty Ditchfield of Rochester, NY, Lois Augenstein of Rochester, NY, Joan Wilbur of Milford, NY, and Herbert Wilbur of Jupiter, FL. Loving grandma of Samuel Doran of Denver, CO, Lee Doran of Newburyport, and Axel Houy and Lola Houy of France. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dawn's graveside service at Highland Meadow Cemetery, 700 Concord Ave., Belmont, Wednesday, October 7 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dawn's memory to Emerson Hospital, for the benefit of the Mass General Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital-Bethke, 133 Old Road to Nine Acre Corner, Concord, MA 01742 would be sincerely appreciated. www.swdfuneralhome.com
