Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for DAWN CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAWN M. CARTER


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAWN M. CARTER Obituary
CARTER, Dawn M. Of New London, NH, former resident of Wellesley Hills, died June 8, 2020. Born March 28, 1937 to the late Donald Perry and Jane (Keegan) Perry. Raised by her mother and stepfather, the late Andrew Cahalane. Wife of the late Robert Carter, mother to Heidi Carter Milardo and her husband Joseph of Rye, NH and Andrew Carter and his wife Michelle of Alton, NH. Grandmother to Morgan Milardo Schermerhorn and her husband Kyle, Lucas Milardo and his fiancée Maddey, and Keegan Carter and his fiancée Christa, great-grandmother to Theo Schermerhorn. Services will be private. Please visit www.RemickGedron.com to view Dawn's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.

View the online memorial for Dawn M. CARTER
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAWN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -