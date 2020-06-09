|
CARTER, Dawn M. Of New London, NH, former resident of Wellesley Hills, died June 8, 2020. Born March 28, 1937 to the late Donald Perry and Jane (Keegan) Perry. Raised by her mother and stepfather, the late Andrew Cahalane. Wife of the late Robert Carter, mother to Heidi Carter Milardo and her husband Joseph of Rye, NH and Andrew Carter and his wife Michelle of Alton, NH. Grandmother to Morgan Milardo Schermerhorn and her husband Kyle, Lucas Milardo and his fiancée Maddey, and Keegan Carter and his fiancée Christa, great-grandmother to Theo Schermerhorn. Services will be private. Please visit www.RemickGedron.com to view Dawn's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020