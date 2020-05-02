|
SMITH, DeAlton J. 'Jim' Of Waltham. April 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nancy C. Lawrence Smith of Waltham; his daughter, Gillian Smith and her husband, John Simmons, of South Dartmouth and their children, Charles and Elizabeth; his sister, Sharon Catalanotto of Bensenville, Illinois; his stepson Augustine 'Gus' Lawrence and his wife, wife, Allison McKenzie, of Bellevue, Washington and their daughter Annika. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife Roberta "Bunny" Smith. Brother of the late Thomas M. Smith. Jim's family and friends will gather for Life Celebration services at time and date to be announced. Memorial donations in Jim's memory may be made to Worcester Regional SCORE, 311 Main St., Suite 200, Worcester, MA 01608. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020