Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for DEALTON SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEALTON J. "JIM" SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEALTON J. "JIM" SMITH Obituary
SMITH, DeAlton J. 'Jim' Of Waltham. April 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nancy C. Lawrence Smith of Waltham; his daughter, Gillian Smith and her husband, John Simmons, of South Dartmouth and their children, Charles and Elizabeth; his sister, Sharon Catalanotto of Bensenville, Illinois; his stepson Augustine 'Gus' Lawrence and his wife, wife, Allison McKenzie, of Bellevue, Washington and their daughter Annika. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife Roberta "Bunny" Smith. Brother of the late Thomas M. Smith. Jim's family and friends will gather for Life Celebration services at time and date to be announced. Memorial donations in Jim's memory may be made to Worcester Regional SCORE, 311 Main St., Suite 200, Worcester, MA 01608. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEALTON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -