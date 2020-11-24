1/
CLARK, Dean M. Of Dedham, Nov. 23. Beloved husband of Jean C. (Galvin) and dear father of Paul, and his wife Suzanne, of Dedham, David, and his wife Annie, of Franklin, and Theresa Long, and her husband Donald, of Dedham. Proud grampa/"Beep" of Matthew, David, Christopher, Fallon, and Justin. Visiting Hours Sat., Nov. 28 from 2-4 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. The family would like to thank the Dedham first responders and the staff at the Brigham & Women's Hospital. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit funeral home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service Inc - Dedham Chapel
Folsom Funeral Service Inc - Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
