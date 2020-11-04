BUCKLEY, Deane Kevin Age 29 of Belmont and Somerville. Deane Kevin Buckley passed away from sarcoma cancer on October 31, 2020. Deane grew up in Belmont, MA. He was an outstanding student at Belmont High School, Class of 2010 and went on to graduate from Cornell University in 2014. He spent the next four years at MBL International working in product management in the biotechnology field. He went on to attend the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Despite undergoing intensive cancer treatment for the entirety of his time at Tuck, Deane graduated alongside his friends and classmates in May 2020. He then began working as a Market Analytics Manager for Corning Life Sciences. Volunteering was one of Deane's great passions in life. He volunteered every summer during high school at a vegetable farm. At Cornell, he was a Director for the Cornell Elderly Partnership, an organization which coordinates weekly visits to a local nursing home where students interact and participate in activities with residents. At Tuck, he was an officer of the Tuck Volunteers Club coordinating school-wide volunteer events. Deane also enjoyed exploring the globe. He loved immersing himself in unique experiences and learning about different cultures, diving into solo and group trips to China, Peru and throughout Europe. Locally he enjoyed spending weekends on Cape Cod, skiing in the Northeast, playing pick-up basketball and soccer with friends, and bringing smiles to his family's faces as "Chef Deane." Deane was a kind, gentle soul with a wry sense of humor who cherished his family and friends. He is survived by his loving parents, Elaine and Kevin Buckley of Belmont, his brother Daniel Buckley of Cambridge as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, Edwin Choy Sarcoma Research Fund, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Services to honor Deane are delayed due to COVID restrictions. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com
