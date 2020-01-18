|
PALMER, Deanna M. (Santoro) Of Saugus, January 18. Beloved wife of Neil Palmer of Saugus. Loving mother of Doreen Palmer of Manchester, NH, Cheryl Galletta and husband Tom of Wakefield, and LeeAnn Vitto and husband Chris of Westford. Loving grandmother of Kimberly and Darryl Pohas, Sean Galletta, Christine Mancini, and Jake and Julia Vitto. Also survived by her brother-in-law Larry Palmer and his wife Ann. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at The Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Main St., Wakefield, at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4-8pm. For obit/directions & guestbook,
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020