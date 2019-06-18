JACOBS, Deborah M. Age 52, of Norwich, CT, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 after a brief cancer illness.



Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of John G. Jacobs of Mystic, CT and Carol-Ann Galiszuski of Groton, CT.



Debbie attended Little People's School in Newton, starting in 1972 and later attended the Cardinal Cushing Training School in Hanover, MA from 1982-1988.



She had been a resident of Norwich, CT for over 20 years in her Supported Living Program with Reliance Health Inc. who supported and cared for her. Even though Debbie had many health and developmental challenges, she remained positive, friendly and loved people and especially her family. She will be deeply missed.



The Jacobs family would like to thank all the staff at Reliance Health and Hartford Health Care through their Home Hospice Program for all the wonderful care and comfort she received.



In addition to her parents, she leaves her brothers, Kevin J. Jacobs (Elizabeth) and Brian M. Jacobs (Noel Haigh); a nephew, Michael Jacobs; nieces, Gracie and Sara Kate Jacobs; her aunt, Lois Gackenheimer; uncle, Michael Giarla (Ellen Michelson) and her cousins, Annie Giarla, Cecile Paiva, Kristie Helfrich and Renee Werner.



She was predeceased by her grandparents, Louis and Violetta Giarla and Arthur and Helen Jacobs and her aunt, Camille Giarla Johansson.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 22nd at 12:00 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in MYSTIC, CT. (GPS directions please use: 51 Williams Ave. Mystic). Following the Memorial Service, a reception will be held at the First Congregational Church, 903 Pequot Trail, Stonington, CT. 06378. In lieu of flowers, donations in Debbie's memory should be made to Reliance Health Inc. www.reliancehealthinc.org Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary